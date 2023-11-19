The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Malcolm Brogdon, as they ready for a Sunday, November 19 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) at Moda Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 107-95 loss to the Lakers. Jerami Grant scored a team-high 24 points for the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Hamstring 18.7 4.7 3.7 Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Cason Wallace: Questionable (Shoulder)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -7.5 226.5

