Lockett's season stats include 494 yards on 46 receptions (10.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Dareke Young (out/abdomen): 0 Rec Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 67 46 494 125 4 10.7

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1

