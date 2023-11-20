Should you bet on Adam Larsson to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Larsson stats and insights

  • Larsson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Larsson has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:38 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:17 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:38 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 24:17 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:14 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 26:34 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

