Can we expect Alexander Wennberg scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).

Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Wennberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:12 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:15 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

