Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Can we expect Alexander Wennberg scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- Wennberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
