Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • Kuzmenko has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:38 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

