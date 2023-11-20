The Vancouver Canucks, including Andrei Kuzmenko, will be on the ice Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Considering a wager on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 14:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In three of 17 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kuzmenko has a point in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 5 14 Points 9 3 Goals 4 11 Assists 5

