Can we expect Anthony Beauvillier finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.

Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:05 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

