Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 20?
Can we expect Anthony Beauvillier finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.
- Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|13:23
|Home
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
