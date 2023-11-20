Can we expect Anthony Beauvillier finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • Beauvillier has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.
  • Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:05 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

