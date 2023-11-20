The Vancouver Canucks, with Anthony Beauvillier, will be in action Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Beauvillier are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Beauvillier has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 13:31 on the ice per game.

In one of 18 games this season, Beauvillier has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Beauvillier has a point in four of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Beauvillier has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Beauvillier hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beauvillier has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

