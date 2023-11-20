For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brandon Tanev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

