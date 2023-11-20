Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 20?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock Boeser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- Boeser has scored in eight of 18 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has scored two goals versus the Sharks this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has six goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 27.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 72 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|24:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|2
|1
|15:41
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
