Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus this season, in 18:47 per game on the ice, is +9.

In Boeser's 18 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Boeser has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boeser's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Boeser has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-46).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 5 21 Points 6 13 Goals 3 8 Assists 3

