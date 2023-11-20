How to Watch the Canucks vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having dropped seven in a row on the road, the San Jose Sharks play at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA to see the match unfold as the Sharks look to knock off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info
Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|Canucks
|10-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 45 total goals (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the NHL with 75 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.4 assists per contest).
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|18
|11
|17
|28
|12
|10
|54.7%
|Quinn Hughes
|18
|7
|21
|28
|16
|11
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|18
|8
|20
|28
|8
|9
|49.5%
|Brock Boeser
|18
|13
|8
|21
|8
|7
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|18
|1
|17
|18
|19
|3
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 72 goals conceded (4.2 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- With 26 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 18 goals during that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|17
|3
|8
|11
|5
|11
|58.6%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|17
|4
|3
|7
|7
|4
|42.9%
|William Eklund
|17
|3
|3
|6
|4
|7
|31.2%
|Luke Kunin
|17
|4
|2
|6
|4
|2
|40.5%
|Calen Addison
|17
|0
|5
|5
|2
|3
|-
