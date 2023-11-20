Having dropped seven in a row on the road, the San Jose Sharks play at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA to see the match unfold as the Sharks look to knock off the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Sharks Canucks 10-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 45 total goals (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the NHL with 75 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.4 assists per contest).

In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 18 11 17 28 12 10 54.7% Quinn Hughes 18 7 21 28 16 11 - Elias Pettersson 18 8 20 28 8 9 49.5% Brock Boeser 18 13 8 21 8 7 16.7% Filip Hronek 18 1 17 18 19 3 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 72 goals conceded (4.2 per game) is 32nd in the league.

With 26 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 18 goals during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players