Monday's NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (12-5-1) and the San Jose Sharks (3-13-1) at Rogers Arena sees the Canucks as heavy home favorites (-375 moneyline odds to win) against the Sharks (+290). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played four games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have gone 6-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Sharks have three wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has never played a game this season shorter than -375 moneyline odds.

San Jose's moneyline odds have been +290 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinn Hughes 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (-143) J.T. Miller 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+145) 2.5 (-128) Elias Pettersson 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (-161)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 8-1-1 6.4 4.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.50 15 36.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 2-5 3-7-0 6.5 1.80 4.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 1.80 4.20 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.