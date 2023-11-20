The San Jose Sharks (3-13-1) carry a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (12-5-1) on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

The Canucks have recorded a 7-3-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 44 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 15 goals (36.6% success rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-375)

Canucks (-375) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-4.1)

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (12-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Vancouver is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.

Vancouver finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 11-2-1 in those games (to record 23 points).

In the five games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-4-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 4.17 Goals Scored 1.53 32nd 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 4.24 32nd 25th 29.1 Shots 24.6 32nd 20th 30.8 Shots Allowed 38.4 32nd 3rd 32.35% Power Play % 16% 23rd 19th 77.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

