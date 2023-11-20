Canucks vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 20
The San Jose Sharks (3-13-1) carry a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (12-5-1) on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Canucks have recorded a 7-3-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 44 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 15 goals (36.6% success rate).
As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Monday's game.
Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Sharks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-375)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-4.1)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Sharks Player Props
|Canucks vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks (12-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Vancouver is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- Vancouver finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 11-2-1 in those games (to record 23 points).
- In the five games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up seven points after finishing 3-1-1.
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-4-0 (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|1st
|4.17
|Goals Scored
|1.53
|32nd
|4th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|4.24
|32nd
|25th
|29.1
|Shots
|24.6
|32nd
|20th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|38.4
|32nd
|3rd
|32.35%
|Power Play %
|16%
|23rd
|19th
|77.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.43%
|29th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.