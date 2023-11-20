Quinn Hughes and Tomas Hertl will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks meet the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Players to Watch

Hughes is one of Vancouver's leading contributors with 28 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

J.T. Miller is another important player for Vancouver, with 28 points (1.6 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

Elias Pettersson has posted eight goals and 20 assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 4-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) and made 187 saves with a .912% save percentage (22nd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's three goals and eight assists in 17 contests give him 11 points on the season.

With seven total points (0.4 per game), including four goals and three assists through 17 games, Fabian Zetterlund is key for San Jose's offense.

This season, William Eklund has scored three goals and contributed three assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of six.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 1-5-0 record this season, with an .896 save percentage (43rd in the league). In 7 games, he has 198 saves, and has conceded 23 goals (3.9 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 4.17 Goals Scored 1.53 32nd 4th 2.50 Goals Allowed 4.24 32nd 25th 29.1 Shots 24.6 32nd 20th 30.8 Shots Allowed 38.4 32nd 3rd 32.35% Power Play % 16.00% 23rd 19th 77.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.