The San Jose Sharks (3-13-1) will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (12-5-1) on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-375) Sharks (+290) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite eight times this season, and have finished 6-2 in those games.

Vancouver has not played a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Canucks a 78.9% chance to win.

Vancouver's 18 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 75 (1st) Goals 26 (32nd) 45 (6th) Goals Allowed 72 (32nd) 22 (2nd) Power Play Goals 8 (24th) 13 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (29th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Vancouver has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Eight of Vancouver's past 10 games went over.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 75 total goals this season, averaging 4.2 per game.

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the best squads in league competition, conceding 45 goals to rank sixth.

Their +30 goal differential is the best in the league.

