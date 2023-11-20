You can see player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others on the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Rogers Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 24:25 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

J.T. Miller has 28 points (1.6 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Elias Pettersson's season total of 28 points has come from eight goals and 20 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl has recorded three goals and eight assists in 17 games for San Jose, good for 11 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Fabian Zetterlund has collected seven points this season, with four goals and three assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.