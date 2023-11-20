Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Sharks on November 20, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others on the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Rogers Arena.
Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 24:25 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
J.T. Miller has 28 points (1.6 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Elias Pettersson's season total of 28 points has come from eight goals and 20 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Hertl has recorded three goals and eight assists in 17 games for San Jose, good for 11 points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Fabian Zetterlund has collected seven points this season, with four goals and three assists.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
