Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 20?
Can we count on Conor Garland lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Garland stats and insights
- Garland has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Garland averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 72 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Garland recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.