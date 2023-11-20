The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Garland in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Conor Garland vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Garland has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 13:07 on the ice per game.

Garland has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 18 games this season, Garland has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Garland has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 18 games played.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Garland Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 72 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 5 5 Points 4 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

