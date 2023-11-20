Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 20?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Joshua stats and insights
- Joshua has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 2-0
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.