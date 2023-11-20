The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 2-0 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.