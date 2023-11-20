Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Can we anticipate Eeli Tolvanen lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Flames?
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
- Tolvanen has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
