Can we anticipate Eeli Tolvanen lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • Tolvanen has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Tolvanen has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:16 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:58 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

