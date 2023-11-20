Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for Pettersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Pettersson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 18 games this year, Pettersson has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in 12 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Pettersson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is a 62.5% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-46) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 5 28 Points 9 8 Goals 3 20 Assists 6

