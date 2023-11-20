For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Filip Hronek a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hronek has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:34 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:44 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

