Filip Hronek will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks play on Monday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Filip Hronek vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus this season, in 24:06 per game on the ice, is +9.

Hronek has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hronek has a point in 14 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Hronek has an assist in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hronek has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-46) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 4 18 Points 4 1 Goals 1 17 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.