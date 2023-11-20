When the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ian Cole score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

  • Cole is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Cole has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:14 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:18 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:56 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

