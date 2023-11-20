Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Mikheyev has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 72 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:54 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:20 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

