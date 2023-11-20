Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Prop bets for Mikheyev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 14:15 on the ice per game.

In five of 14 games this year, Mikheyev has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 14 games this year, Mikheyev has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 14 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Mikheyev goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-46).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 4 10 Points 8 6 Goals 4 4 Assists 4

