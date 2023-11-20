J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +10.

Miller has a goal in 11 games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 14 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Miller has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Miller hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-46).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 5 28 Points 7 11 Goals 2 17 Assists 5

