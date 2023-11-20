Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames face off on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Schwartz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schwartz has a point in 12 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Schwartz has an assist in six of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

