Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
When the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jordan Eberle light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- Eberle has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (five shots).
- Eberle has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:26
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
