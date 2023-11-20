How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Calgary Flames (off a defeat) will clash on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to take in the action as the Kraken and Flames square off.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|Flames
|6-3 CGY
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 29th in goals against, allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken's 50 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|19
|2
|14
|16
|8
|10
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|19
|8
|7
|15
|5
|10
|58.6%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|19
|6
|9
|15
|8
|11
|40%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|19
|3
|9
|12
|4
|6
|35.7%
|Jared McCann
|19
|7
|3
|10
|4
|3
|57.7%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames give up 3.4 goals per game (57 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 48 goals (2.8 per game), the Flames have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flames are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|17
|3
|9
|12
|8
|13
|53.8%
|Nazem Kadri
|17
|3
|8
|11
|14
|11
|49.5%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|17
|3
|7
|10
|12
|6
|100%
|Blake Coleman
|17
|5
|4
|9
|10
|10
|38.9%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|16
|4
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0%
