The Seattle Kraken (7-8-4) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive matchup with the Calgary Flames (6-8-3), who have -110 moneyline odds, on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Betting Trends

In 11 of 19 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Kraken are 2-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have been made the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Seattle is 2-4 (victorious in only 33.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Calgary is 1-5 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-105) - Vince Dunn 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (-139) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+145)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 8-1-1 6.2 3.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.00 3.40 10 29.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.00 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

