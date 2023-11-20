The Seattle Kraken (7-8-4) and Calgary Flames (6-8-3) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.

The Kraken's offense has totaled 30 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 34 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (29.4%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Kraken vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-115)

Kraken (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (7-8-4 overall) have a 3-4-7 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Seattle is 4-1-2 (10 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-5-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 10 times, and are 7-1-2 in those games (to register 16 points).

In the six games when Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 2-2-2 to register six points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 28th 2.63 Goals Scored 2.82 25th 24th 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.35 20th 23rd 29.5 Shots 32.7 6th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 9th 7th 25.42% Power Play % 12.73% 26th 27th 72.88% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

Kraken vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

