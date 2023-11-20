Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Flames on November 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Vince Dunn, Elias Lindholm and others in the Seattle Kraken-Calgary Flames matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 16 points in 19 games (two goals and 14 assists).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Jaden Schwartz's 15 points this season have come via eight goals and seven assists.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Lindholm is one of the top offensive options for Calgary with 12 points (0.7 per game), with three goals and nine assists in 17 games (playing 20:58 per game).
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|7
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Nazem Kadri is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with 11 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added eight assists in 17 games.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
