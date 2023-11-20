The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers among them, play the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a wager on Beniers in the Kraken-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Beniers vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Beniers has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in seven games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Beniers has had an assist in a game five times this season over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Beniers goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

