In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nils Hoglander to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

Hoglander has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 9:46 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

