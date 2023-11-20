Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nils Hoglander to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Hoglander has no points on the power play.
- Hoglander's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|10:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
