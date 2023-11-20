Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Bellemare has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
