Should you wager on Quinn Hughes to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Hughes has picked up one goal and 13 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 5 1 4 18:20 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 3 0 3 22:12 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

