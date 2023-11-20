Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Quinn Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 24:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Hughes has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 18 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 5 28 Points 9 7 Goals 2 21 Assists 7

