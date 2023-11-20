Can we anticipate Sam Lafferty scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

Lafferty's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 72 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:08 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:51 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:52 Home W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

