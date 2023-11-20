In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Teddy Blueger to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

Blueger is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 72 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

