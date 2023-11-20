For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yanni Gourde a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gourde's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:48 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:22 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:29 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

