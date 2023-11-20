The Seattle Kraken, Yanni Gourde included, will play the Calgary Flames on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Yanni Gourde vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:27 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of 19 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 19 games this season, Gourde has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Gourde's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 8 Points 3 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

