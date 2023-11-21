Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 134-91 loss to the Thunder (his previous game) Ayton put up 11 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Ayton's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-130)

Over 12.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-130)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last year, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA in that category.

