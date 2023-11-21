On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (3-4) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.

Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.

Eric Gordon puts up 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Trail Blazers 112 Points Avg. 104.3 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 46.9% Field Goal % 42.2% 35.5% Three Point % 29.5%

