The Phoenix Suns (7-6) are heavily favored (-12.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.

The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 216.0, 9.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 9 69.2% 117.1 220 115.5 228.6 227.2 Trail Blazers 4 30.8% 102.9 220 113.1 228.6 221.0

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.167, 1-5-0 record) than away (.571, 4-3-0).

The Trail Blazers average 12.6 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (115.5).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-8 0-0 6-7 Suns 6-7 0-0 9-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Point Insights

Trail Blazers Suns 102.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 3-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.