The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Malcolm Brogdon, as they ready for their Tuesday, November 21 game against the Phoenix Suns (7-6) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers enter this game following a 134-91 loss to the Thunder on Sunday. Jerami Grant scored 14 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Hamstring 18.7 4.7 3.7 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Yuta Watanabe: Questionable (Quadricep)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.