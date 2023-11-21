The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) will try to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (7-6) on November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Portland has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.

The Trail Blazers put up 12.6 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (115.5).

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (98.8) than on the road (106.4), but also allow fewer at home (112.8) than away (113.3).

Portland is conceding fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (113.3).

At home the Trail Blazers are picking up 19.8 assists per game, 3.1 less than on the road (22.9).

Trail Blazers Injuries