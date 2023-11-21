How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) will try to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (7-6) on November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Portland has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 15th.
- The Trail Blazers put up 12.6 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (115.5).
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (98.8) than on the road (106.4), but also allow fewer at home (112.8) than away (113.3).
- Portland is conceding fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (113.3).
- At home the Trail Blazers are picking up 19.8 assists per game, 3.1 less than on the road (22.9).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Scoot Henderson
|Out
|Ankle
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Hamstring
