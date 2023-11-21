When the Phoenix Suns (7-6) and Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) square off at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, Shaedon Sharpe will be a player to watch.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder on Sunday, 134-91. Jerami Grant scored a team-high 14 points (and contributed one assist and zero boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 14 0 1 1 0 1 Jabari Walker 13 7 2 1 0 1 Deandre Ayton 11 5 2 1 1 0

Trail Blazers vs Suns

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Grant averages 15.0 points, 4.0 boards and 1.7 assists, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.0 points, 4.0 boards and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

