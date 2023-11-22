Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Andrei Kuzmenko going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|13:48
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:38
|Home
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
