On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Andrei Kuzmenko going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Kuzmenko has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:38 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.